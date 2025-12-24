Will Delhi schools return to physical classes as GRAP-4 revoked amid poor air quality? Here's what CAQM rules say

Stringent anti-pollution measure GRAP-4 has been revoked in Delhi as air quality in the national capital improved to the ‘poor’ category, according to an official order. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 271, improving from 412 (severe) a day earlier. However, curbs under Stages 1, 2 and 3 will remain in force to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

The order read: "Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owing to high winds and favorable meteorological conditions and has been recorded as 271 ("Poor category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in coming days."

“Air quality forecasts provided by IMD/IITM suggest a possible increase in AQI in coming days due to slower wind speeds,” the statement added.

With the GRAP IV measure revoked, state government schools in Delhi and the NCR may take a decision on continuing or discontinuing online classes and conducting lessons through physical classes. Physical classes were discontinued for students from nursery to class 5, and for Classes 6 to 9 and 11, schools are currently operating in hybrid mode, with students allowed to attend classes online.

As of now, there is no official order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi or from education authorities in Noida.

What happens with the implementation of GRAP III With GRAP III measures in place, the DOE may direct all heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes for children up to Class V in hybrid mode, i.e. both physical and online.

In simpler terms, GRAP III mandates a hybrid mode of schooling in Delhi and key NCR cities. An official notification on the status of schools is awaited from the governments of NCR states.

Also Read | Delhi HC directs GST Council to consider lowering tax rate on air purifiers

Delhi is also expected to get relief from the toughest anti-pollution curbs. Certain construction and demolition activities that were largely prohibited under GRAP-IV may now be permitted to resume.

However, under GRAP-III restrictions, construction and demolition sites that have received specific closure orders due to violations or non-compliance with statutory directions, rules and guidelines will not be allowed to restart operations.

As GRAP-III continues to remain in force, Stage 3 measures still include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.