Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail

Delhi school receives bomb threat via e-mail1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar in Delhi has been evacuated after it received bomb threat via email.
Delhi police on 12 April informed that The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received bomb threat via e-mail. As per precautionary measure, the school has been vacated.
The police told ANI that bomb detection and disposal squad has been informed.
“The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," Delhi police.
(More details awaited)
