Delhi school reopening: What Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said

In Delhi , students will not be called to schools anytime soon in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. He further added that construction work is going on in fast pace in schools so that students can be welcomed in better classroom environment.

"Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon."

"We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms are done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities," he said.

Sisodia on Monday visited four Delhi government schools -- SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension and Preet Vihar -- and inspected the construction work of 172 new classrooms, deputy chief minister's office said.

About 97 per cent of the construction work at SKV Kondli and GGSS Kalyanpuri have been completed and will be fully finished by June. Both the schools are getting 20 new classrooms each, it said.

About 90 per cent of the construction work to build 84 new classrooms at government Co-ed, IP Extension has also been completed and the construction will be fully finished by July, it said, adding that 48 classrooms at the government co-ed senior secondary school at Preet Vihar will be completed by August, it added.

Delhi Covid-19 update

The national capital reported 89 COVID-19 cases Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 76 cases on April 30 last year.

This is also the first time since February 16 -- when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease -- that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. On January 27, the capital had reported 96 cases.

The positivity rate of 0.16 percent is also the lowest this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!