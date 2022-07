In a brutal incident, an argument turned into a scuffle that resulted in a Delhi student stabbing his classmate. The incident occurred in a government school in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area on Wednesday.

As per the police, the assailant Mohit (20), a student of class 12 had an argument with his classmate Ankush (19) during the lunch break. The argument turned into a scuffle during which, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest with a knife.

When other classmates intervened into the matter, they were also attacked.

The injured were taken to AIIMS, the officer said.

Police received information about the incident on Wednesday morning. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.