A teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, following which all classmates of the affected student have been sent home.

The condition of the Covid-19 positive student and the teacher is now stable, according to reports.

The new cases of the virus in the school in the city have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting fresh infections.

Meanwhile, all schools in Delhi are closed for the next four days in view of Baisakhi, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Schools for classes 9 to 12 reopened in hybrid mode on 7 February while that of the nursery to standard 8 reopened on 14 February in the national capital. However, the schools began to function fully offline starting April.

All students were advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in schools while the schools were asked to make sure of sanitation.

Earlier on 1 March, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said that the consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12 adding that the schools can conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department data.

No fatality due to the disease was recorded on Wednesday.

The health department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government was keeping a watchful eye on the coronavirus situation and there was no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in Covid cases in the city and assured there is nothing to worry about it now.

"We are tracking the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will definitely bring guidelines for schools," Kejriwal added.

