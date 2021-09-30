Delhi's Directorate of Education has directed authorities concerned to ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not been vaccinated, should be vaccinated by 15th October, failing which they will not be allowed to attend school.

In a circular issued on Wednesday evening, education director Udit Prakash Rai said, “It is imperative that the Directorate of Education [DoE] ensures all the government school teachers and staffs get vaccinated on an immediate basis, therefore heads of all government schools of DoE were directed to take necessary steps for vaccination of all the government school teachers on an urgent basis via a circular dated June 6."

All such teachers and school staff who are not jabbed by 15 October would "not be allowed to attend the school and their absence will be treated as on leave".

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said it was considering reopening classes 6, 7 and 8 after the festive season.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had last month announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1. Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

