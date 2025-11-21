Delhi schoolboy wanted to be ‘next SRK’, was ‘tortured’ by teachers: 5 big revelations in suicide case

A 16-year-old Delhi schoolboy who left his home on Tuesday morning, excited for another day with his drama club, ended his life by afternoon. Police said the Class 10 student of a private school jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station in central Delhi at 2.34 pm on Tuesday, November 18.

An FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station.

Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note. He left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them.

What did the boy's letter reveal? A senior police officer was quoted by PTI as saying that the suicide note found at the spot began with the boy identifying himself and asking the reader to call a number.

He wrote that continuous scolding by school staff had pushed him to commit suicide and apologised to his parents and elder brother. He also requested that his organs be donated.

"Sorry bhaiya, for all the time I was rude to you," he wrote to his brother, and to his mother, he said, "Sorry mummy, however many times I broke your heart, I am going to do it for the last time."

He expressed gratitude toward his parents and his guilt at not being able to do more for them.

The officer said the note ended with the boy asking that whatever remained of him be used to help someone else.

"Give my organs to those in need," he wrote, adding that if any organs were still functioning after the fall, they should be donated.

The suicide note recovered from his school bag read, "I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it. If any of my body (organs) works or is in condition to work, please donate it to someone who really needs it. My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything. I'm sorry, brother, I was rude. I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time."

The deceased, in his suicide note, demanded that strict action be taken against the teachers. "Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me nahi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare. (My last wish is that action be taken against them, I don't want other children to suffer the way I did.)"

"I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me," the note added.

Police said the allegations and content of the note are being examined.

What happened on the day of incident: 'Did not care how much he cried' The boy's father said that on Tuesday, the boy had stayed back for his drama club session, and something that happened there deeply upset him.

"In his drama class, he slipped and fell. The teacher pushed him and insulted him in front of everyone and said he was overacting," the father said.

"They scolded him so much that he started crying, but the teacher told him they did not care how much he cried."

Meanwhile, the student's friends claimed the alleged harassment had started in Class 8.

One insisted that on the day of the incident, the 16-year-old boy had told them in their Drama club that he wanted to be "the next Shah Rukh Khan of St Columba's," but a teacher mocked him for "overacting" and humiliated him after he slipped and fell.

According to ANI, the father was away for a family member's medical operation on the day of the incident.

The boy's uncle Adesh Mule said, "Right after the suicide of my nephew, an anonymous call reached his father, who was in Maharashtra... We immediately rushed to the metro station and found the people were already taking the kid to the hospital..."

Mule said the 16-year-old wanted to pursue his career as an actor.

'Teacher scolded him for every little thing' The boy told his parents that some teachers scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues. The parents stated that they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment persisted.

The father told ANI, "For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behaviour."

"His classmates told me that a teacher had been threatening him and saying they would give him a transfer certificate and call us [parents] to the school. It was not just him, but three to four more kids have also been treated the same way," he said.

"He used to tell me and my wife that teachers scolded him for every small thing and emotionally hurt him. We complained verbally many times, but they never stopped," the father told PTI.

Student was depressed, plans to change schools The victim student's aunt claimed the family had been unaware of the extent of his suffering.

"He was depressed for so long. He kept complaining, but we stayed quiet because he was in Class 10. He even told his school counsellors and teachers that he was going to commit suicide, but none of them informed us. We only heard this from his friends today," she told PTI.

The father of the boy said, "We told him [the boy] we'd change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade." He said, "Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion."

He further mentioned that his son has also written the names of the teachers who tortured him.

Following the incident, students and parents held a protest outside the school, alleging that the school administration had ignored repeated complaints of teacher harassment.

FIR filed, teachers suspended The FIR, registered at the Rajendra Nagar police station, includes charges related to abetment of suicide. Police are recording statements of classmates, teachers and school authorities as part of the investigation.

The FIR notes that the student left for school at 7:15 am. Around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, the father received a call informing him that his son was lying beneath the Rajendra Place Metro Station. He was asked to take the student to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Four staff members, including the headmistress of St Columba's School, were suspended after an FIR was registered against them in connection with the alleged suicide of a class 10 student who had accused them of mental harassment.

According to the suspension order, the headmistress (Classes 4-10), the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers have been placed under temporary suspension while the matter is being examined.