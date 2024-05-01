Delhi schools bomb scare: Cops suspect ‘joint conspiracy by China, ISI’; FIR registered
The Delhi Police revealed that the email used to threaten over 100 Delhi-NCR schools in the early hours of Wednesday contained the word 'Swaraiim', which is an Arabic word used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.
Delhi Schools Bomb Scare: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case against an unknown person after over a hundred schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. According to an ANI report, Delhi Police is also probing an angle of joint conspiracy between China and Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.