Delhi Schools Bomb Scare: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case against an unknown person after over a hundred schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. According to an ANI report, Delhi Police is also probing an angle of joint conspiracy between China and Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

The probe has revealed a connection to Russia, as the email ID from which the schools received the threat emails was traced back to the Vladimir Putin-led country.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had revealed that the email used tov threaten over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Wednesday, had contained the word ‘Swaraiim’.

‘Swaraiim’ is an Arabic word used by the Islamic State, a transnational Salafi jihadist group, since 2014, said Delhi Police, adding that they used this term to spread Islamist propaganda.

According to the reports, the email ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the threat letter is 'sawariim@mail.ru.'

"The investigation will be done by the Counter Intelligence Team Special Cell. IFSO unit is also trying to find out the origin from where the mail was sent, till now the connection to Russia (IP address) has been revealed", Delhi Police officials told ANI.

"As per the investigation till now, it seems to be part of a larger conspiracy." the officials added.

One hundred thirty-one schools in Delhi received threatening emails on Wednesday, according to Delhi police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) labelled the emails as 'hoaxes' in an official statement, urging against panic. The MHA reassured that Delhi Police and security agencies are following protocol to address the situation.

The Delhi government issued an advisory urging schools to monitor their official emails regularly and promptly report any potential threats to authorities.

"School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi, should ensure that emails/messages received on the official email ID of the school at any time of the day (before, during, or after school hours) are checked timely," the advisory read.

