Delhi schools can't deny admission in case child declares name of one parent: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that no school in the national capital can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent. "No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only," Sisodia tweeted.

In a circular, the Director of Education said: "All the heads of schools of all managements under DoE are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission."

