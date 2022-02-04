The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs , including reopening of schools and gyms, in view of the declining cases in the national capital.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The DDMA, in its meeting on Friday, is likely to discuss lifting of the night curfew, along with other relaxations, including reopening of schools, gyms and spas.

The DDMA is also likely to review the city government's order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone. The Delhi High Court termed it as "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

In the last DDMA meeting, the Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the COVID-19 situation in the capital had improved.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

Gym and spa owners have demanded the reopening of fitness centres here, claiming that the industry has been "ignored" for quite some time and people associated with it have incurred huge losses.

Delhi Gym Association, that has been staging protests and urging the Delhi government to reopen the fitness centres, has also threatened to take a legal route if their demands are not met this time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.