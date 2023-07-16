Delhi schools in flood affected areas to remain closed till Tuesday2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:51 PM IST
From Wednesday onwards, schools in all districts of Delhi will function normally, the DoE said
The Delhi government on Sunday said all government, aided and private recognised schools in the flood affected areas of the national capital will remain closed for students till Tuesday whereas schools in remaining districts of DoE will open Monday onwards.
