The Delhi government on Sunday said all government, aided and private recognised schools in the flood affected areas of the national capital will remain closed for students till Tuesday whereas schools in remaining districts of DoE will open Monday onwards.

Schools in all districts of Delhi will function normally from Wednesday onwards.

The government said all schools in the flood affected areas of the national capital will remain closed for students on Monday and Tuesday, as the flood relief camps are likely to continue in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna.

“In view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East – shall remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July 2023 (i.e. Monday & Tuesday), the statement read.

The government said heads of all schools situated in the above districts of Directorate of Education (DoE) must inform the parents to this effect today (i.e Sunday) itself. And wherever feasible, schools can arrange online classes, the statement added.

The circular further said all government, aided and private recognised schools in remaining districts of DoE will remain open Monday onwards. The head of schools in remaining seven districts of DoE are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students.

“All schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the remaining Districts of DoE (i.e. North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B & New Delhi) shall remain open Monday (17.07.2023) onwards. The Head of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students," the circular said.

The statement directed the heads of such schools to inform the parents about their decision, well in advance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Flood Control Department said the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday against 207.58 m yesterday morning.

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, it said.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday. At 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres.