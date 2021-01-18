Delhi schools reopen: No canteen, food sharing allowed to prevent Covid spread

Schools in Delhi strictly followed health and safety protocols on Monday as they reopened their gates to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 after ten months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Precautions like no canteen, food sharing, assembly or extracurricular activity along with entry and exit through multiple gates, frequent sanitation, and shorter class hours were followed to prevent the spread of the killer virus.

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

The decision to reopen schools for senior students in the national capital came after the city saw a decline in Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Reenu Nair, Vice Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. Today 10 months after school reopened, students were very excited, we were also very happy to see them. A total of 50 students were present in the school today and we took consent from parents whether they want students to come to school."

Nair added, "Nurses and doctors are available. Three hours of classes for Class 12 and two hours for Class 10 students. No canteen, extra-curricular activity, food sharing, assembly, or assembly will happen. All classes are being sanitized after every class," she further added.

Dr Bhagwan Das, Principal of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, INA Colony said, "We are happy to see our students after 10 months. We are following all the guidelines, every day after school will over all the classes be sanitized."

"Every class will have 12 to 15 students, a total of 98 students of 10th and 12th are present in class today. 44 students in class 12 are present and 54 students from class 10. We have been in constant contact with parents. The syllabus has been completed, students have doubts which need to be cleared out. For practicals, it is important to come to school because it can't be done virtually," Das added.

The students were elated and looked excited to get back to school after a long break of 10 months.

Jigyasa, a student of class 12 student said, "I was very excited to join my school. We were a little worried about the COVID-19 situation but at the same time pressure is building for our upcoming exams in May. We are getting full support from our school, teachers are taking care of all the precautions."

Deepanshu Mittal another Class 12 student said, "There were many doubts which couldn't be cleared in online classes. Parents were scared to send me to school but the school has given us all the facilities and we are feeling very safe here. We are following all the guidelines."

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 246 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in around eight months, and eight more deaths, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.36% on Sunday, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The infection tally rose to 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,746, according to a health bulletin.

This is the 14th time that the daily count stood below the 500 mark in January and the eighth consecutive day when the figures have stood below the 400 mark.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via