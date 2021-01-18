Delhi schools reopen: No canteen, food sharing allowed to prevent Covid spread

"Every class will have 12 to 15 students, a total of 98 students of 10th and 12th are present in class today. 44 students in class 12 are present and 54 students from class 10. We have been in constant contact with parents. The syllabus has been completed, students have doubts which need to be cleared out. For practicals, it is important to come to school because it can't be done virtually," Das added.