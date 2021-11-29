Delhi: After a gap of more than two weeks all schools and other educational institutions in the national capital will reopen today, November 29.

The educational institutes were shut due to high air pollution levels. The Directorate of Education said that the Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes for a week. Classes, however, continued through online mediums.

The decision to shut schools came after the Supreme Court expressed concerns over high levels of air pollution and exposing school children to dangerous conditions.

The schools, that had been in online mode in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19, were reopened after a long gap. Schools had reopened for all classes from November 1, after nearly 19 months of closure due to COVID-19. However, they were again asked to conduct classes in the virtual mode in the wake of the rise in pollution in Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI in Delhi was 408 today at 7 am. According to the government agencies, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting to review the air pollution situation in the capital.

The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on public interest litigation on high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The Delhi government has taken several initiatives to improve the air quality in the national capital, like the ban on constriction activities, installation of smog towers, launching of the campaign such as 'red light on gaadi off' among others. The city government has temporarily prohibited the entry of trucks and allowed only CNG and electric trucks into the capital.

