Delhi schools closed for students up to Class 5 amid severe pollution, classes moved online

The Delhi government has directed schools to shift from a hybrid to an online mode for students up to Class 5, in view of pollution, according to an official order.

The decision comes as residents of Delhi continue to experience deteriorating air quality and thick smog, with the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 452 in the ‘severe’ category at 8 am on Monday, 15 December, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, physical classes for students of nursery to Class 5 in all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools in Delhi have been discontinued until further notice.

The circular issued on Monday, 15 December, read, “In view of the prevailing high AQI levels in Delhi, it has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class V are discontinued till further orders for all Government, Government Aided and Unaided Private Recognised Schools of Delhi. All Heads of Schools are hereby directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes.”

What about classes for students from Class 6? The order directed that the classes for grades 6 and above will continue as previously instructed. While schools have been directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 only in online mode, classes for the remaining grades will be conducted in hybrid mode, according to the education department's directive on 13 December.

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct hybrid classes for students up to class 9 and class 11, following the implementation of stage four curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan.

In the circular issued on Saturday, 13 December, classes for students of 10 and 12 were scheduled to be held in schools.

Delhi air quality On Monday, Delhi continued to face hazardous air quality, with Anand Vihar reaching an AQI of 493, classified as 'Severe'. Dense smog also covered regions near Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS, and Yashobhoomi.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per CPCB.