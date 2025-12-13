Delhi schools to go hybrid till class 9 and 11, 50% WFH in offices as stage IV curbs invoked amid severe air pollution

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday directed all schools to conduct hybrid classes for students up to class 9 and class 11, following the implementation of stage four curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan. “In compliance to the order (CAQM order of GRAP-IV), all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognised Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a "Hybrid" Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the circular reads.

For students of Classes 10 and 12, classes will continue to be held in schools. Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital region worsened, crossing the 400 mark in several areas.

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 478 at around 7 pm today, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among cities in the Delhi-NCR region, Delhi recorded the third-worst air quality, with an AQI of 448, behind Noida at 455 and Greater Noida at 442, highlighting the severity of pollution across the region.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private offices in the city to shift at least 50% of their staff to work from home. A similar directive had been issued on November 24 following the implementation of GRAP-3 measures, but it was later withdrawn after the restrictions were lifted later that month.

The CAQM attributed the deterioration in air quality to a weak Western Disturbance approaching north-west India, stating that it was the primary cause rather than local emission sources.

"This prevailing meteorological condition has (resulted in a) marked reduction in wind speed, at times becoming calm, a shift in wind direction from westerly to easterly, and an increase in moisture content in the lower atmosphere. Such conditions during the winter season are conducive to the formation of smog and fog, resulting in poor dispersion and trapping of pollutants near the surface. Owing to these adverse meteorological conditions, a sudden deterioration in air quality has been observed," it said.