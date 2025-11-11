Subscribe

Delhi schools to hold hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 as AQI spikes in national capital

Delhi AQI rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

Updated11 Nov 2025, 02:13 PM IST
A thick layer of smog engulfs the Raisina Hill as the AQI level slips into the 'severe' category in New Delhi.
A thick layer of smog engulfs the Raisina Hill as the AQI level slips into the 'severe' category in New Delhi.(ANI)

As the air quality in the capital city slipped into the “severe” category, the Delhi government directed schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5, as pollution levels spiked.

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

Earlier today, the Centre also invoked anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What did the Delhi government say in the official notification?

In an order issued by the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government has asked all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in a hybrid mode – both in physical and online mode until further orders.

“All heads of schools of government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a hybrid mode, i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders,” the order read.

Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

GRAP Stage 3 imposed

GRAP Stage III curbs are typically invoked when the air quality reaches “severe” levels, with an AQI of 401-450.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the imposition of stage 3 curbs and said, “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR.”

Under Stage III of GRAP, several additional restrictions come into force, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports.

The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) will also be restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts, with an exemption for persons with disabilities.

Industries using unapproved fuels are also required to halt their operations, while agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression through the use of water sprinkling.

What happens if Delhi AQI worsens?

Stage 4, or the last stage of GRAP, will be implemented if Delhi's air quality reaches the ‘severe plus’ category, ie AQI at 450+.

In this, the entry of trucks into Delhi will be completely stopped (except for essential commodities and clean fuel trucks).

 
 
