 Delhi schools to open from tomorrow for all classses. Know details | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi schools to open from tomorrow for all classses. Know details
Back Back

Delhi schools to open from tomorrow for all classses. Know details

 Livemint

Delhi government has announced the reopening of schools of all classes including nursery, KG, primary, etc.

Delhi schools will reopen on January 15 Monday for all classes. (ANI)Premium
Delhi schools will reopen on January 15 Monday for all classes. (ANI)

The Delhi government has announced the reopening of all classes of schools in physical mode from Monday, January 15. However, the government has imposed timing-related constraints for the operation of schools given persistent weather conditions.

In its order, the Directorate of Education has ordered the reopening of schools for all classes, including KG, nursery, and primary, from Monday. However, all the schools are required to start after 9 am and end by 5 pm given the foggy weather in the capital.

“It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well," stated Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education in its order.

“However, taking precaution given the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions," it added.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff has been asked to join the duty as usual from Monday. Earlier, the Directorate of Education had extended the winter vacation in Delhi schools till January 10 due to cold weather conditons.

The national capital continues to witness harsh weather conditions for past one month. Delhi continues to make new records in terms of fog and chilling weather as cold wave conditions continue to persist in the whole Northern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur on Sunday. 

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

Delhi's Safdargunj area witnesseed a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Jan 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App