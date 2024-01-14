Hello User
Delhi schools to open from tomorrow for all classses. Know details

Delhi schools to open from tomorrow for all classses. Know details

Livemint

Delhi government has announced the reopening of schools of all classes including nursery, KG, primary, etc.

Delhi schools will reopen on January 15 Monday for all classes.

The Delhi government has announced the reopening of all classes of schools in physical mode from Monday, January 15. However, the government has imposed timing-related constraints for the operation of schools given persistent weather conditions.

In its order, the Directorate of Education has ordered the reopening of schools for all classes, including KG, nursery, and primary, from Monday. However, all the schools are required to start after 9 am and end by 5 pm given the foggy weather in the capital.

“It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well," stated Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education in its order.

“However, taking precaution given the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions," it added.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff has been asked to join the duty as usual from Monday. Earlier, the Directorate of Education had extended the winter vacation in Delhi schools till January 10 due to cold weather conditons.

The national capital continues to witness harsh weather conditions for past one month. Delhi continues to make new records in terms of fog and chilling weather as cold wave conditions continue to persist in the whole Northern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur on Sunday.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

Delhi's Safdargunj area witnesseed a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

