Delhi schools to remain closed for 12 days during winter vacations. Check dates
Remedial classes will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023
All government schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi will remain closed during winter vacation from 1 January to 15 January 2023.
'Remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023, the city government has informed.
