Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi schools to remain closed for 12 days during winter vacations. Check dates

Delhi schools to remain closed for 12 days during winter vacations. Check dates

1 min read . 06:15 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi schools will remain closed for 12 days for winter vacations, city government has informed

Remedial classes will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023

All government schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi will remain closed during winter vacation from 1 January to 15 January 2023.

All government schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi will remain closed during winter vacation from 1 January to 15 January 2023.

'Remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023, the city government has informed.

'Remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023, the city government has informed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP