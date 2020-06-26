In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all the schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31, the state deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said today.

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia had a meeting with education department officials today to discuss the future course of action. The state government may cut syllabus up to 50%. The officials agreed that online classes and activities with the help of parents should continue in the meantime.

"Let's design a plan to reopen schools in a way that would prepare our students to adjust to the new circumstances and not fear them," Sisodia said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 73,780 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

On Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the pending examinations for class 10 and 12 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in view the request received from various State Governments and the prevailing circumstances due to Covid 10, CBSE has decided to cancel the examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled to be held from 1st July to 15th 2020," said a release from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The board said that the class 10 and 12 results will be declared by July 15 to ensure students get enough time to apply for admissions at universities or colleges. "Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, 2020, so that candidates can apply and seek admission in Higher Education institutes," Union human resources development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The evaluation process was being carried by the staff from home on instructions by HRD ministry.

The Class 12 students will also be eligible to sit for the optional exams to improve their performance, which will be conducted by CBSE “as soon as the conditions are conducive". However, if the student chooses the latter, the marks secured in the optional exams will be treated as final. However, Class 10 students of CBSE will not have the second option.





