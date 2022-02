The Delhi government on Tuesday evening informed that all schools in the national capital will remain closed on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' birthday.

Earlier Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared holiday for all government offices, cancelling the previously decided restricted holiday on 14 February.

All schools in Delhi to remain closed tomorrow, 16th February on the occasion of #RavidasJayanti pic.twitter.com/oHIW6qJURj — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

The official statement confirmed that all government, government-aided, unaided recognised schools pf the Directorate of Education GNCT Delhi, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will observe a holiday on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' borthday.

Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE

