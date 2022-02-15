Delhi schools to remain shut tomorrow in view of Ravidas Jayanti

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi government on Tuesday evening informed that all schools in the national capital will remain closed on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government on Tuesday evening informed that all schools in the national capital will remain closed on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' birthday.

Earlier Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared holiday for all government offices, cancelling the previously decided restricted holiday on 14 February. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared holiday for all government offices, cancelling the previously decided restricted holiday on 14 February. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The official statement confirmed that all government, government-aided, unaided recognised schools pf the Directorate of Education GNCT Delhi, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will observe a holiday on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' borthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The official statement confirmed that all government, government-aided, unaided recognised schools pf the Directorate of Education GNCT Delhi, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will observe a holiday on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' borthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE

Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}