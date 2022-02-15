Delhi schools to remain shut tomorrow in view of Ravidas Jayanti

Delhi schools to remain shut tomorrow in view of Ravidas Jayanti1 min read . 09:21 PM IST
- Earlier Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared holiday for all government offices on 16 February, cancelling the previously decided holiday on 14 February.
The Delhi government on Tuesday evening informed that all schools in the national capital will remain closed on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' birthday.
Earlier Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared holiday for all government offices, cancelling the previously decided restricted holiday on 14 February.
The official statement confirmed that all government, government-aided, unaided recognised schools pf the Directorate of Education GNCT Delhi, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will observe a holiday on 16 February on account of Guru Ravidas' borthday.
Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE
