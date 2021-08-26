Amid concerns of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting tomorrow will likely discuss and take a decision on reopening of schools in the city.

The DDMA's meeting, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will discuss the report of a committee that has recommended opening of schools in a phased manner, starting with students of senior classes, from next month.

The panel's suggestion on reopening schools came in the wake of a marked improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection, which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across Delhi adding to the woes.

Kejriwal on reopening of schools

CM Kejriwal had told reporters on Wednesday that the Delhi government wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible but is evaluating all factors to ensure the safety of students.

"There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation," the Delhi CM had said.

"We want the schools to be reopened as soon as possible but don't want to take any risk with the safety of students. We will take a decision soon," he had said.

The expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its report, submitted on Wednesday, recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior-wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle-class students and ultimately the primary classes, the sources said.

Noting that there is no harm now in reopening schools in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor Baijal had on August 6 had asked officials to set up an expert committee to chalk out a detailed plan.

The committee was set up after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the DDMA in a meeting chaired by Baijal that nearly 90% of the parents, who attended the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) at government schools, held between July 19 and 31, had voted in favour of reopening the schools.

Schools in Delhi were ordered shut in March 2020 ahead of a countrywide lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

Delhi Covid situation

Meanwhile, the national capital on Thursday reported 45 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the city to 413. The positivity rate in the metro was reported to be 0.06%.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, 0 (zero) deaths and 21 recoveries were also reported in the national capital, taking the Covid death toll to 25,080.

The total reported Covid-19 cases have gone up to 14,37,595 of which 14,12,081 patients have been recovered from the disease.

A total of 72,153 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 48,908 RT-PCR tests and 23,245 Rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 2,53,53,327.

The bulletin said 98,578 people received Covid-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number has gone up to 1,27,04,010.

