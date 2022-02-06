As Covid-19 cases dip in Delhi, schools in the national capital will be reopening for classes 9 to 12 from Monday. On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. The panel also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

This comes as the central government on 3 February issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, allowing the states to take the final call based on their overall Covid situation. The Centre has said that all districts whose Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5% can reopen schools now.

However, even as the Centre has dropped the mandatory parental consent for students to physically attend schools from its guidelines and left it to the states, the Delhi government has decided to continue with it.

The attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option, teachers and parents had pointed out and further asserted that it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.

“It was high time that schools reopen but the way they have talked about running schools both online and offline, it would've been better if they would've done it all offline just like they did for colleges. Students were waiting eagerly," said RC Jain, President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“Another issue is of transportation, since not many students turn up, running full-fledged transport services is not feasible and lack of transport discourages few from attending offline classes as its not logistically feasible," said Ella Joshi, a teacher at a top private school told PTI.

Sudha Acharya, Chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC) that has 122 Delhi schools as its members, said she was disappointed with the conditional school opening.

“With parent consent & social distancing in place and option for the hybrid model of teaching-learning, we will never be able to bridge the gap in learning loss."

"In a situation when positivity rate has gone down below three percent there is no justification of conditional opening. Again schools will find it difficult to provide transport facility if only a few children avail on a staggered basis," he said.

Apart from Delhi, states, where schools are to reopen from tomorrow, are Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

