Schools for all classes will reopen in the national capital from Monday. However, no student will be forced to attend physical classes, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, Sisodia said.

"Physical attendance will be voluntary and parents will not be forced to send their children to school as classes will be held in a blended mode with both physical and online classes being held simultaneously", he said.

He added that no more than 50% of the students will be called to attend physical classes at a time. Schools will need to ensure that all of their employees are vaccinated, with around 98% have had their first vaccine shot.

About Chhath Puja celebrations in the city, Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new cases of coronavirus at a positivity rate of 0.08% while there was no fatality due to the infection, as per the data shared by the health department.

With these fresh infections, the Covid-19 tally rose to 14,39,671 in the national capital. The death toll stands at 25,091.

As many as 50,202 tests for detecting Covid-19 were conducted a day ago.

