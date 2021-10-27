Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi schools to reopen from 1 Nov amid strict Covid protocols

Delhi schools to reopen from 1 Nov amid strict Covid protocols

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode, which means online classes will continue, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Schools for all classes will reopen in the national capital from Monday. However, no student will be forced to attend physical classes, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools for all classes will reopen in the national capital from Monday. However, no student will be forced to attend physical classes, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, Sisodia said.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, Sisodia said.

"Physical attendance will be voluntary and parents will not be forced to send their children to school as classes will be held in a blended mode with both physical and online classes being held simultaneously", he said.

"Physical attendance will be voluntary and parents will not be forced to send their children to school as classes will be held in a blended mode with both physical and online classes being held simultaneously", he said.

He added that no more than 50% of the students will be called to attend physical classes at a time. Schools will need to ensure that all of their employees are vaccinated, with around 98% have had their first vaccine shot.

He added that no more than 50% of the students will be called to attend physical classes at a time. Schools will need to ensure that all of their employees are vaccinated, with around 98% have had their first vaccine shot.

About Chhath Puja celebrations in the city, Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

About Chhath Puja celebrations in the city, Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he said.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new cases of coronavirus at a positivity rate of 0.08% while there was no fatality due to the infection, as per the data shared by the health department.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new cases of coronavirus at a positivity rate of 0.08% while there was no fatality due to the infection, as per the data shared by the health department.

With these fresh infections, the Covid-19 tally rose to 14,39,671 in the national capital. The death toll stands at 25,091.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Chhath Puja will be permitted in Delhi, announces Manis ...

Premium

This state imposes ban on sale, manufacture of gutkha, ...

Premium

These Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign ...

Premium

Cases of new covid variant AY.4.2 reach Bengaluru

With these fresh infections, the Covid-19 tally rose to 14,39,671 in the national capital. The death toll stands at 25,091.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Chhath Puja will be permitted in Delhi, announces Manis ...

Premium

This state imposes ban on sale, manufacture of gutkha, ...

Premium

These Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign ...

Premium

Cases of new covid variant AY.4.2 reach Bengaluru

As many as 50,202 tests for detecting Covid-19 were conducted a day ago.

As many as 50,202 tests for detecting Covid-19 were conducted a day ago.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!