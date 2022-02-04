Schools in Delhi will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 7 February, while that of the nursery to standard 8 from 14 February, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Friday.

Announcing the latest move in the gradual unlocking plan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Schools will reopen from 7 February for standard 9-12. Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will reopen from 14 February. Hybrid classes will continue."

However, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested colleges to encourage offline classes. "Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7 February and they will be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes."

Teachers, who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to attend classes.

He also announced that from now on, all restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

Further, Sisodia said that all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity. The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks.

The DDMA, however, decided that the night curfew will continue in Delhi. It extended its imposition for an hour from earlier 10 pm to 11 pm.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 am to 8 pm without the restriction of odd-even.

According to officials, the decisions were taken based on experts' advice amid a consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and the number of cases.

Covid situation in city

As many as 2,668 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the 24 hours ending on Thursday evening, taking the cumulative tally to 18,38,647, said the state health department. The positivity rate has fallen to 4.3%.

This marks a decline of nearly 400 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 3,028 new infections on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.76%.

Further, 13 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,932 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 3,895 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,99,085.

The city has 13,630 active Covid-19 cases of which 9,581 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 33,708.

