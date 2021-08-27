Students in Delhi will return to schools in a phased manner in September.

As per a government notification, offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 will start from 1 September. Classes for 6 to 8 standards will begin on 8 September.

In addition to this, colleges and coaching classes will also resume on 1 September, said Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia.

“It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From 1 September, classes for standard 9 to 12 in all schools, their coaching classes, as well as all colleges and universities will be permitted to reopen," said Sisodia.

“Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents do not permit, then students will not be forced to come. They will not be considered absent either," he added.

The decision comes days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible but is evaluating all factors to ensure the safety of students.

"There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation," the Delhi CM had said.

"We want the schools to be reopened as soon as possible but don't want to take any risk with the safety of students. We will make a decision soon," he had said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in a report submitted earlier this week, recommended that schools are reopened for all classes but senior-wing students are called in the first phase followed by middle-class students and ultimately the primary classes.

Noting that there is no harm now in reopening schools in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor Baijal had on 6 August had asked officials to set up an expert committee to chalk out a detailed plan.

The Delhi government had recently announced the partial reopening of schools and allowed class10 and 12 students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

Covid situation in Delhi

The DDMA's suggestion came in the wake of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, following a raging second wave.

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06%, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the sixteenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

