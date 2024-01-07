Due to cold weather, Delhi schools up to class 5 will remain closed for the next 5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government earlier reversed a directive about the extension of winter vacation in schools across the national capital. It was reverted shortly after its issuance. The Department of Education clarified that the earlier order, which extended the winter break, was issued by mistake. A decision on the matter was supposed to be reached on January 8.

The revised order stated, "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding the extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further instructions on this matter may be issued in due course," as reported by ANI.

The Arvind Kejriwal government, in its previous order, extended the winter break until January 10 for all government-aided and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital territory (NCT) citing 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'.

On January 6, overcast and foggy conditions affected Delhi people. The highest temperature during the day was 15.2 degrees Celsius. The early morning low stood at 8.9 degrees.

Cold conditions

Cold conditions earlier griped Delhi as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius on January 2, a notch above the normal. Earlier, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

As per RWFC Delhi, dense to very dense fog at isolated places to cold day to severe cold day conditions were predicted at a few places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 7.

Early winter break The Delhi government announced an early winter break in schools in November, from 9 to 18. The air pollution levels became "severe".

“In view of air pollution, the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled, now to be from November 9-18," the notice read.

