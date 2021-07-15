Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the schools in the national capital won't reopen for now as "international trends show that the third wave of Covid-19 is imminent".

"So we don't want to take any risk until the Covid-19 vaccination process is complete," the Delhi CM said today while speaking to reporters in the city.

CM Kejriwal was responding to a question on whether the AAP-led Delhi government is planning to resume offline classes in schools, as is being done in neighbouring states.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association warned saying that the "third wave is inevitable and imminent" as global evidence and history of pandemics suggest.

The top doctors' body has expressed concern as pictures and videos of mask-less tourists inundate social media and the Centre allowing events that may turn into super-spreaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, echoed the IMA's warning, urging people not to compromise on Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 72 new cases of coronavirus and one death today, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10%, as per the data shared by the health department in the city.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,022, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On 16 February, 94 people were diagnosed Covid-19 positive while the daily tally was 96 on 27 January, as per the official figures.

