Delhi: SDMC issues new guidelines amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The municipal corporation has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus
NEW DELHI :
As Delhi logged 1,607 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
"If they get medicines in advance, they will not have to go to hospitals owing to which there will be less chances of Covid infection in them," a senior official said.
The SDMC senior official also said that the civic agency has made elaborate arrangements at its hospitals and health centres for Covid patients including setting up separate registration counters, waiting rooms, queues, dedicated lab testing facilities.
The officials said an order in this regard has also been issued by the civic body.
"Senior citizens visiting our health units should be attended on priority as they are most vulnerable group of people. Non-Covid patients especially suffering from chronic ailments, visiting SDMC hospitals and dispensaries, should be issued at least one month medicines," the SDMC said.
They said if there is a sudden spurt in Covid cases, chances of the elderly getting infected is more due to their low immunity.
The Delhi government's health department said Saturday the city recorded 1,607 fresh Covid-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus. The positivity rate was 5.28%.
Through the order, all medical officers have been directed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines such as Paracetamol, Azithromycin, ORS, Levocetirizine, cough medicines, Pantacid among others.
