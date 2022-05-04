Delhi: SDMC to start Phase-1 of demolition drive from today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Last week, the civic body tried to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla but failed to do so as Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is to start the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13, Rajpal Singh, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee in the corporation said on Wednesday.
Last week, the civic body tried to carry out in Okhla but failed to do so as Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection. The police had warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive" southeast district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem".
On April 27, the BJP-ruled SDMC started a survey of encroachment of government of land as its mayor Mukesh Suryan conducted inspections in Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, and Madanpur Khadar wards. He said that streets will be freed from “illegal occupation".
The SDMC mayor said that “a month-long" plan has been prepared to remove encroachment from government lands, roads, and footpaths in areas that include Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, Shaheen Bagh etc.
Last month, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had also bulldozed a few allegedly illegal shops in Kalyanpuri area that were built on a roadside near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had also bulldozed a few allegedly illegal shops in Kalyanpuri area that were built on a roadside near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,