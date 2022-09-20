Delhi: Second phase of Chandni Chowk redevelopment project to start soon

The first phase focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for the visitors. The Delhi government revamped the 1.3 km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid. The landscaping of the 17th-century market was done and CCTVs were installed to ensure the safety of the visitors. In an attempt to make the market pedestrian-friendly, the stretch was declared a "no-traffic zone" for motorized vehicles between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm