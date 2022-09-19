Delhi: Second phase of Chandni Chowk redevelopment to begin soon

Delhi: Second phase of Chandni Chowk redevelopment to begin soon2 min read . 07:57 PM IST
The Delhi Government will soon begin the second phase of Chandni Chowk redevelopment focusing on its beautification and revival of architecture
With a focus on the revival and beautification of the historical architecture of the buildings in Chandni Chowk, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government will start the second phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk soon. Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to maintain a fine balance between historic and modern architectural designs of the area.
Manish Sisodia also informed that the Delhi Government was overwhelmed with the public response to the first phase of the redevelopment of the area.
In the first phase, which was completed in 2021, the government focused on decongesting the tight roads of the area and beautification of the main road stretch of the market. The phase was also aimed at improving the shopping experience of the visitors to the market.
The government revamped the 1.3 km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.
"Historical places across Delhi symbolize the country's evolution over a period of time and the Kejriwal government is determined to preserve all these places as a priority.
"All the historical buildings should be revived with their original features," the statement quoting Sisodia said.
The project includes the conservation of heritage structures as per original material and construction techniques, structural retrofitting and restoration.
The statement also added that the project envisages unification of the façade of heritage buildings, color and signage scheme for shops, façade illumination and interpretation of storyline of heritage structures on various spots by using plaques and QR codes to enhance the visitor experience.
Manish Sisodia also informed that to provide a unified look to the market area, the buildings, that currently have a blend of historic and modern architecture, require a facelift.
He also mentioned that the department will ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local shopkeepers during the redevelopment.
The redevelopment plan also envisages the revamping of roads in the Shahjahanabad area to improve the shopping experience of visitors and also provide an opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of the city.
CCTV cameras were also installed during the first phase of the redevelopment to ensure the safety of visitors and the area was also declared a "no-traffic zone" for motorized vehicles between 9 am and 9 pm in an attempt to make the market pedestrian-friendly.
With Inputs from agencies
