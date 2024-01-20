Delhi: Section 144 imposed for 29 days due to security concerns. Details here

Curfew has been imposed in Delhi for 29 days-from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier, according to the Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this period, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebration.

An official statement by the Delhi Police said that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft, etc.

"Now, therefore, in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi's O.M. No. VI-23014/209/Delhi/2018-VS dated 10.05.2019, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in the exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL, dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms," Delhi Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Henceforth, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms.

"This order shall come into force with effect from January 18, 2024, and shall remain in force for a period of 29 days i.e., up to February 15, 2024 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the Delhi Police said in its order.

'Flight restrictions in Delhi' In another order by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), flight movements have been restricted from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police has also beefed up security arrangements across the city ahead of the Republic Day celebration and the Ram temple event.

According to a police official, night patrol staffers have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals to monitor those visiting Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade

