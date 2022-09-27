Delhi: Section 144 imposed in Okhla, Jamia Millia students asked not to assemble in groups1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 02:51 PM IST
- The restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17
Jamia Millia Islamia University has directed students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus in groups as a section 144 area has been imposed in the Okhla area. The restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as there is a tip that some people or a group are indulging in activities to disrupt the peace in the area. A notice has also been issued in this regard on Monday. The restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17