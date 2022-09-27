Jamia Millia Islamia University has directed students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus in groups as a section 144 area has been imposed in the Okhla area. The restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as there is a tip that some people or a group are indulging in activities to disrupt the peace in the area. A notice has also been issued in this regard on Monday. The restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

The notice by the chief proctor stated, in view of the order, all students, and teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia are advised not to assemble in and outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna or meeting.

The notice came a day after Jamia's teachers announced a peaceful protest march.

An order was issued by the assistant commissioner of police of New Friends Colony stating that section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Jamia Nagar area on September 19.

As per the order, the police have prohibited the carrying of 'mashal' or torch, live flames, live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies or functions in the entire jurisdiction of the sub-division of New Friends Colony.

The order came into force on September 19 and will remain in effect for a period of 60 days up to November 17, unless withdrawn earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)