Jamia Millia Islamia University has directed students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus in groups as a section 144 area has been imposed in the Okhla area. The restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as there is a tip that some people or a group are indulging in activities to disrupt the peace in the area. A notice has also been issued in this regard on Monday. The restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17

