Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a crucial meeting to review the law and order situation in the national capital, and ordered officials to take strict action against the network that helps Bangladeshis, Rohingyas entering India illegally.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials from the Delhi government attended the key meeting.

“Illegal intruders threatening national security should be dealt with strictly; identified and deported,” said Shah.

The Home Ministry said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach.

Action must be taken with "top to bottom and bottom to top approach" in narcotics cases, and such drug networks should be dismantled, said Shah.

“Organize public hearing” In the high-level meeting, Shah said that strict action should be taken against Delhi's police stations, sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly.

The Home Minister said that DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organize public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public.

“Delhi Police should identify the places where there is daily traffic jam and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief, added the Union Home Minister during meeting with Delhi govt.”

What Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said Speaking to media after attending the crucial meet, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that detailed discussions were held on where and what things need to be fixed. “Primary discussions were held in Delhi from the point of view of women's safety, and soon, work will be done on making policies on this.”