Delhi seeing traffic jam due to AI Summit? Students taking CBSE exams can check full traffic advisory here

Delhi witnessed traffic snarls on Monday as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. Traffic jams reportedly impacted the commuters, particularly in central and south Delhi.

However, Monday’s traffic situation appeared to be significantly better than what the city has seen in the past week, the Hindustan Times reported.

Why was there traffic jam in Delhi? The report cited traffic police officials as saying that the primary source of this traffic jam was VIP movement and route restrictions for Day One of the AI Impact Summit 2026.

This was compounded by the rush of the ongoing wedding season and students heading to examination centres for board exams.

Another, more unexpected factor, was ongoing repair work by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) following a burst water pipeline near ITO.

While the summit is being held from February 16 to February 20, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams are also starting Tuesday, fuelling fears that the city would face more traffic jams today.

Traffic advisory The Delhi Police had on Sunday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to students and the public in the wake of AI Summit and CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams starting Tuesday.

While the AI Summit is being held from February 16 to 20, the CBSE examinations commence on February 17, leading to overlapping schedules.

Police said coordinated arrangements are in place, and students carrying admit cards or date sheets will be assisted to reach exam centres on time.

Restrictions are in place across large parts of central Delhi, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the 10 hotels – eight in New Delhi and two in southwest Delhi – where foreign delegates are staying.

These include Mathura Road (from Subramaniam Bharti Marg to the Lodhi Road flyover), Purana Qila Road and Akbar Road.

The Board Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will see more than 46 lakh students appearing from India and 26 countries abroad.

Advisory for CBSE students Reach on time: "As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10 am," Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, said.

10 schools fall on the main routes of WIP movement: The Delhi Traffic Police released a list of 10 schools that fall on the main routes of WIP movement, where board examinations will be held on February 17.

“Nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres,” the advisory said.

It added, “School managements may be contacted to obtain information regarding the suggested routes and designated nodal officers to avoid any inconvenience during travel to and from schools on examination dates.”

Traffic movement restricted: Traffic movement will remain restricted or regulated on several key stretches, including Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoze Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kartavya Path, and adjoining roads.

The advisory also said Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road will be restricted areas, and vehicles will not be allowed during route movement.

Traffic movement to the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be facilitated via NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, UER-I, and Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel, depending on the terminal.

For those travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, the advisory lists multiple suggested routes via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Raj Ghat, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Vande Mataram Marg, among others.

Metro rail services will continue to operate normally, while buses and taxis may face temporary diversions during VIP movement, the statement said.

Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted passage throughout the city.

Movement of the general public will also be facilitated through designated alternate routes and corridors, it said. Vehicles not bound for Delhi will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes, the police said.

Police also urged commuters to follow traffic advisories and plan their travel in advance, especially during peak hours. Parents and students have also been advised to keep buffer time while travelling to examination centres to avoid last-minute delays.