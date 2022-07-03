Delhi seeks GST reduction on raw materials of alternatives to single-use plastic2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 02:44 PM IST
The ban on select single-use plastics by the Centre in order to reduce plastic wastage comes into effect from 1 July
The Delhi government will seek a reduction in the GST rates of raw materials for manufacturing alternatives to single-use plastics after the Centre imposed a ban on them, said state environment minister Gopal Rai.