Delhi seems to have hit the COVID-19 peak as the number of fresh cases have declined significantly in the last few days, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said today. "My feeling is that certain areas have hit their peak. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. But certain areas are yet to reach their peak. Cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach a peak later," AIIMS director said in a press conference. Some states in the South, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and the central part of Mumbai also seem to be showing a decline, he said.

He further added, "But then having hit the peak does not mean that you have to let your guard down. In many cities outside India, especially in the US, when people felt the peak is over and started not following social distancing and not wearing masks, there has been a spike of cases."

He also added there is not much evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 at the national level. "However, there are hotspots even in cities where there is a spike of cases, and it is likely that local transmission is happening in those areas that is why containment zones need aggressive action," Guleria mentioned.

The national capital today reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven weeks. In Delhi, at least 954 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state mounted to 1,23,747. With 35 fatalities, the death toll in the capital increased to 3,663.

