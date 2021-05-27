This is the fifth day in a row when the daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500
The national capital recorded 117 more coronavirus fatalities, the lowest since 15 April, and 1,072 new cases today, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53%, as per the daily health bulletin.
