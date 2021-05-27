The national capital recorded 117 more coronavirus fatalities, the lowest since 15 April, and 1,072 new cases today, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53%, as per the daily health bulletin.

This is the fifth day in a row when the daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since 15 April when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities.

The national capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93%.

Delhi had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 2.14%.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19, 207 fatalities and a positivity rate was 2.52%.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate was 2.42%.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city had registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 70.068 tests were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to procure the Pfizer vaccine "asap" to inoculate children in the national capital and across the country.

"We should procure this vaccine asap (as soon as possible) for our children," he tweeted.

The appeal came after sources told news agency PTI Wednesday the US pharma giant and the Centre have held a series of meetings to fast-track approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine, Pfizer told the government, has been proven suitable for children over the age of 12. It has been cleared for use on 12-15-year-olds in the United States and Canada.

