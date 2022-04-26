Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,204 new coronavirus cases, 863 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the state health department.

However, the positivity rate dipped to 4.64% from over 6% yesterday. The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, a health bulletin stated.

A total of 25,963 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, it said.

Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48%, while one person died due to the disease.

The city had reported 1,094 Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82% and two deaths.

Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64% and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71% and one death.