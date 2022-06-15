Delhi sees 1,375 Covid-19 cases today, 23% more than yesterday

Delhi sees 1,375 Covid-19 cases today, 23% more than yesterday2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- There are currently 3,643 active cases in Delhi
- No death was reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
As many as 1,375 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,15,905, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the positivity rate in the city has reached 7.01%.
This marks a surge of 257 infections, or 22.9%, as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 118 new cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 6.50%.
Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,223 and the fatality rate is 1.37%.
According to the health department, 909 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,86,039.
A total of 19,622 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
Delhi has 3,643 active Covid-19 cases, of which 2,108 are currently in home isolation.
There are 9,582 beds for coronavirus patients in the hospitals and 169 (1.76%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin.
The total number of containment zones reached 199.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Vaccination status
During the last 24 hours, 23,613 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, as per the bulletin. Out of this, 2,351 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 7,057 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 14,205 people.
A total of 1,80,84,538 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,51,92,630 were the first dose in Delhi.
Meanwhile, in view of the current surge in cases, districts in Delhi have ramped up measures to ensure that positive cases are detected in time.
An official on Tuesday said that there is a laxity on the part of people in following Covid-appropriate behaviour despite the spike in cases.
