Delhi sees 1,414 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases at 5,986
The national capital on Tuesday witnessed 1,414 fresh coronavirus cases, 1171 recoveries and 1 death in a span of 24 hours. The active Covid-19 cases in Delhi is at 5986.

Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 5.97%, the health bulletin said.

The city on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily coronavirus cases as it reported 1,076 infections.

According to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI), in 2020, when Covid-19 was first reported in the country, 1.48 lakh people lost their lives due to the pandemic, which is substantially lower than 2021 when 3.32 lakh people died due to the disease.

