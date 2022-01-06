Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain pointed out that the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.
"We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.
He had also said, Delhi is expected to log around 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today with the positivity rate surging over 14%.