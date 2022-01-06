Delhi has reported 15,097 fresh COVID-19 cases today, highest since 8 May. This pushed the active tally to 31,498. The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the city jumped to 15% today.

The city also saw 6 deaths and 6900 discharges in the same time span. As many as 98434 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain pointed out that the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city.

"We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.

He had also said, Delhi is expected to log around 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today with the positivity rate surging over 14%.

So far, no death due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in the national capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.