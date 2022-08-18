Delhi sees 18.8% jump in Covid-19 cases today; Positivity rate climbs to 9.42%2 min read . 09:26 PM IST
National capital Delhi on Thursday reported 1,964 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours.
As per the city's health bulletin, the total Covid positive patients in home isolation are 4,323 whereas, 539 have been hospitalized.
As many as 26,394 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. Cumulatively, 1,82,13,710 have been fully vaccinated in Delhi.
So far, Delhi has registered 19,90,355 cases of coronavirus. The cumulative positivity rate of the city stands at 5%. A total of 19,57,121 patients have recovered so far while 26,408 people have died from the viral infection in the national capital.
The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said.
The city's active cases stand at 6,826, the health bulletin informed.
In Delhi, the total number of containment zones is 313 as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday saw a single day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343.
The national death toll climbed to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, including 29 fatalities by Kerala.
The active cases comprised 0.23% of the total infections, as the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58%, the health ministry said.
A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48%, and weekly at 4.20%, according to the health ministry.
According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Separately, medical experts in the country have noticed newer symptoms among the Covid-19 patients. So far, the common symptoms appeared to have been limited to headache, fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and bodyache, however, the patients are reportedly presenting newer symptoms now, such as giddiness, acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction (heart attack), decreased urine output, and diarrhea.
