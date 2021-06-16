As many as 53,455 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 28,585, who were administered the first dose.
A total of 62,01,432 people have been vaccinated till now, including 14,88,689 who have been inoculated with both doses, thereby making them fully vaccinated.
Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that had swept the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue adding to the woes.
On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far.
The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
The Delhi government had on Sunday announced the reopening of restaurants with 50% capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.
Salons, beauty parlours, barbershops, closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, also reopened from Monday, officials said.
However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
