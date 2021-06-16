National capital Delhi on Wednesday reported 212 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate of Delhi stood at 0.27%.

A total of 516 got recovered in the same period, the health bulletin said in a statement.

The number of active cases stands at 3,078, of which 781 are in home isolation.

Delhi had registered 228 cases and 12 fatalities on Tuesday.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 77,891, including 55,417 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,710, while the total number of fatalities stands at 24,876. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74%.

As many as 14,04,085 patients have either recovered, migrated out, or have been discharged till now.

Out of 23,953 beds in hospitals, only 1,637 are occupied.

As many as 53,455 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 28,585, who were administered the first dose.

A total of 62,01,432 people have been vaccinated till now, including 14,88,689 who have been inoculated with both doses, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that had swept the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government had on Sunday announced the reopening of restaurants with 50% capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

Salons, beauty parlours, barbershops, closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, also reopened from Monday, officials said.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

