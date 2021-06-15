The national capital registered 228 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.32% along with 12 deaths, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures.

On Monday, Delhi saw 131 cases of coronavirus, the lowest since 22 February, and 16 fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22%.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,291. The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,498, while the total number of fatalities stand at 24,851.

With this, the total active cases in Delhi have come down to 3,078.

The capital also saw 364 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its recovered number of cases to 14,03,569.

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has said that it will restart its out patient department (OPD) services latest by 18 June, in a phased manner.

In an official notice on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma stated that the decision has been taken by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

As per the notice, as of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients with prior online/telephonic appointments and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

"In view of considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," the notice read.

